Keep your eyes on the road, drivers. Dozens of law enforcement agencies in King County will be looking for drivers on their phones.

There will be extra patrols on the road looking for drivers breaking Washington’s Driving Under the Influence of Electronics (E-DUI) law until August 2. The enforcement period is to mark the second anniversary of the E-DUI law going into effect.

Under the E-DUI law, drivers may not hold electronic devices while driving or stopped in traffic. The law restricts hands-free use to a single touch.

“Most King County drivers are putting their phone away when behind the wheel, but distracted driving continues to be a significant threat to public safety,” Mercer Island Police Department Sergeant Robb Kramp said. “We’re asking drivers to eliminate cell phone distractions to help improve road safety.”

Washington’s distracted driving law covers more than just texting, talking on the phone, or watching videos while driving. Drivers can also receive a citation for other distracted driving practices like putting on makeup, flipping through radio stations, or eating.

The first offense for distracted driving costs $136. The second ticket in five years costs $234. A driver's insurance company will also be notified in case of a cell phone ticket.

The following agencies are participating the extra patrols: Algona, Auburn, Bellevue, Black Diamond, Burien, Covington, Des Moines, Enumclaw, Federal Way, Issaquah, Kenmore, Kent, Kirkland, Lake Forest Park, Maple Valley, Mercer Island, Newcastle, Pacific, Port of Seattle, Redmond, Sammamish, SeaTac, Seattle, Shoreline, Snoqualmie, and Tukwila police departments.

The extra patrols are part of a statewide Target Zero goal of no fatalities and serious injuries by 2030.