Explosives found at Thurston County home of recently-deceased man

A bomb squad has conducted controlled explosions.

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Family members of a recently-deceased Thurston County resident discovered explosives and materials to make them on his property.

The Thurston County Sheriff's Office received a call Tuesday afternoon as the family members were cleaning up the property in the 20000 block of Neat Road SE in Yelm.

The Washington State Patrol, FBI, and hazmat crew also responded.

Since then, a bomb squad has been conducting controlled detonations.

Law enforcement will likely be on scene through the night, into Wednesday, according to the sheriff's office.

It's currently unclear why there was a large amount of explosive-making materials.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.