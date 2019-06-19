EVERETT, Wash. — You may associate Everett with Boeing, Naval Station Everett or the new commercial airport at Paine Field. But the city offers many outdoor attractions too, including several parks and gardens. Here are few gems to explore on your next visit:

Narbeck Wetland Sanctuary – 7007 Seaway Boulevard

City life goes into rear view once you walk onto the trails and into tunnels of lush green. There are signs explaining the importance of wetlands and identifying different species of wildlife you may see on you walk. It’s quite walkable, too; some of the trail is on a raised boardwalk, and the rest is fairly wide. There are picnic tables, restrooms and area that looks like an outdoor classroom overlooking an open water that would be a great spot for bird watching.

Evergreen Arboretum & Gardens – 145 Alverson Boulevard

This relatively small yet charming arboretum is full beautiful plants. There is an ADA-approved pervious pathway that loops around the perimeter. There are 10 themed gardens to peruse and sculptures by local artists. It’s on the other side of the fence from a golf course, so if you hear someone yell “FORE!” — make sure you’re paying attention.

Forest Park – 205 Park Road

There is so much going on in Forest Park. There’s a playground, a big grassy area, tennis courts, a splash park and even an animal farm for kids to enjoy. You can visit with goats, ponies, pigs, ducks and rabbits when the Animal Farm opens for the summer on June 22. Admission to the Animal Farm is free, although donations are appreciated.

Grand Avenue Park – 1720 Grand Avenue

Although it’s only a few hundred feet long, Grand Avenue Park offers huge views of the Everett waterfront and Olympic Mountains. It’s in a neighborhood of old, stately houses and is surprisingly quiet for its proximity to busy main street, Broadway.

