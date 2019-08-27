PUYALLUP, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video is from the 2018 Washington State Fair.

If you're going to the Washington State Fair in Puyallup this weekend, organizers want you to know about new security measures.

All bags will now be searched before entering the fair. There will also be one Puyallup Police officer assigned to every gate, said Stacy Howard, a spokesperson for the fair.

Fairgoers will likely notice metal detectors this year that will be placed at random entry gates throughout the fairgrounds.

There will also be metal detectors at the first two concerts.

Billy Idol is playing opening night Friday. Ticket prices are ranging from $60-$80. Keith Urban with Russell Dickerson will play Saturday evening, Weezer performs on Sunday, and The Beach Boys close out the Labor Day weekend on Monday. You can check ticket prices here.

5 ways to save at the Washington State Fair Skip the lines and print your tickets at home or get them on your phone! Purchase your tickets online by Aug. 30 to get the Early bird discount: $3 off. Food at the fair is delicious, but it can get pricey. Save some dough by letting the kids pick one fair treat to go along with their sack lunch.

RELATED: 5 ways to save at the Washington State Fair

There's always lots to do at the fair and this year is no exception, including some new exhibits.

Learn about the stories and mythology of dragons in the new exhibit Lost World of Dragons. You can discover the lore and history of nearly every region and culture, from Norway to ancient China. There will also be "Instagram-worthy" photo opportunities. This exhibit is $8 for general admission ages 3 and up, children ages 2 and under get in free.

Attendees can also immerse themselves in the story of sustainable butterfly farming with the new exhibit Tropical Odyssey. Learn more about sustainable and unsustainable rainforest practices, rescue caterpillars from predators, and zipslide through the rainforest canopy. This exhibit is free.

The fair operates from August 30 through September 22.

Check out all the exhibits and attractions on the Washington State Fair website.

RELATED: Washington State Fair vendors fell in love at the fair