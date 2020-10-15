Brenda Lynn Cavoretto was injured when a 285-pound corpse fell on her during a police call in 2012, according to Washington state officials.

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — A former police chief of a small town in Grant County is facing charges of workers' compensation fraud after state investigators alleged she was untruthful about her inability to work.

In February 2012, Brenda Lynn Cavoretto was serving as police chief of Coulee City when she was hurt. A 285-pound corpse fell on her during a police call, and she suffered back, shoulder and abdominal injuries, according to the Washington State Department of Labor and Industries (L&I).

Cavoretto, who is now 47 years old, also claimed that she had such severe psychological trauma that she could not work or be around other people, L&I said. However, a state investigation found she was actually working and volunteering in the world of pinup models while telling the state she could not work due to her on-the-job injuries.

Now, Cavoretto faces two charges of making false or misleading statements to collect more than $67,000 in workers' compensation benefits, L&I said.

The charges cover Cavoretto’s official declarations on L&I forms from September 2018 to February 2020 that she was unable to work in any employment.

Falling corpse incident

A domestic violence suspect had hanged himself in a barn in February 2012 and the corpse fell on Cavoretto as she tried to take down the body, according to L&I.

She then worked as a police officer in Soap Lake until May 2013, when she began receiving L&I wage-replacement payments and vocational services due to lingering effects from the falling corpse incident.

In May 2015, Cavoretto began seeing a psychologist, according to L&I. She told him she was having nightmares and was unable to leave the house, and the psychologist determined she was suffering from depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.

A case manager with L&I case requested in the spring of 2019 Cavoretto be investigated. He noted she had been receiving mental health treatment for four years without any improvement.

Cavoretto allegedly worked as pinup model while receiving benefits

The L&I investigation found that Cavoretto was photographing pinup models, organizing pinup pageants and fundraisers, and was often photographed herself under such names as Tuff As Nailz and The Black Widow Bettie from 2015 through early 2020.

She posted on social media in 2015 that she appeared as a model and photographer in 52 publications, including three magazine covers and three calendars, according to charging documents.

Some of her pinup activities were through Annabella Derringer, a modeling, event and photography business that she licensed with the state Department of Revenue in 2015, according to L&I.

According to L&I, other activities were through her husband’s publication, Electric Pinup Magazine, and her nonprofit group, Electric Pinup Dolls, that raised money for veterans, firefighters and law enforcement.

In October 2019, Cavoretto told a crowd at a bar and grill in Snohomish County, Washington, that Electric Pinup Dolls had become a “full-time job” and that the group raised $20,000 in 2018, L&I said.

Cavoretto, who lives in Gold Bar, Washington, is scheduled for arraignment on Monday, Oct. 19 in Thurston County District Court in Olympia. The Washington Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting the case based on an L&I investigation.

KREM 2 has reached out to one of Cavoretto through one of her professional pages on Facebook but has not yet received a response.