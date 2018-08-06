Last weekend's "Revive I-5" closure may be in the past, but this weekend's schedule is sure to create a brand new set of traffic pains.

Here's a breakdown of some of the biggest events and closures drivers will want to avoid.

SATURDAY

SR 99 lane reduction - starts at 3 a.m.

Roadwork on the future SR 99 tunnel will reduce both directions of SR 99 to one line.

Northbound traffic will reduce to one lane between S Lander Street and Holgate Street from 3 a.m. to 5 p.m. Southbound traffic will also reduce to one lane between Holgate Street and S Lander Street, but won't resume normal traffic until 10 p.m.

University of Washington Graduation - 2:00 p.m.

Husky grads take their walk across the stage Saturday afternoon. Traffic always snarls around the University District as family and friends travel to Husky Stadium.

Commencement's forecast calls for showers and sunbreaks.

SUNDAY

Seattle Rock and Roll Marathon & Half Marathon - 6:30 a.m.

17,000 runners from 49 states and 37 countries are participating in the 10th annual Rock 'n' Roll Marathon. The course runs through Fremont, Wallingford, Queen Anne, Eastlake, South Lake Union, and Belltown and Pioneer Square. The youngest runner is 12; the oldest is 83.

The race will close all lanes of northbound SR 99 between the West Seattle Bridge and Green Lake from 4:30 a.m. until 2:45 p.m. Off-ramps on Interstate 5 and SR 520 will also close, but only between 6 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.

