Rivy Poupko Kletenik and Rabbi Moshe Kletenik raised their family in Pittsburgh, in the Squirrel Hill Neighborhood.

Today, Rivy serves as the Head of Schools at the Seattle Hebrew Academy, and Moshe helps the Vaad HaRabanim of Greater Seattle.

Today, they reflecting on the murders at the Squirrel Hill Synagogue and what it means for people of the Jewish Faith.

"I want to believe that this country is different, and I do believe that this country is different, but this past Shabbat was heartbreaking," said Rivy. "To know that Jews praying in a synagogue were murdered is something I thought was something of the past. That was not something that was going to happen here in my lifetime."

RELATED: Pittsburgh synagogue attack brings back painful memories for Seattle’s Jewish community

© 2018 KING