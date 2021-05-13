Evergreen State Fair to return to Monroe this year

The Evergreen State Fair will return this year after being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

MONROE, Wash. — Snohomish County announced plans Thursday for the return of the Evergreen State Fair in Monroe. The 2020 Evergreen State Fair was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 11-day fair will run from August 26-31 and September 2-6 at the Evergreen State Fair Park. The fair will be closed on September 1.

The theme of this year’s fair is “Back in the Saddle Again – Open for Fun in 2021.” Organizers said the theme is a “cheerful metaphor of dusting oneself off after the challenging ride that was 2020, and the anticipation of reuniting members of the community and fans of the Fair after making it through 2020 together.”

This year’s fair will be different from years past. There will be increased sanitation, capacity limits, and other health guidelines like social distancing and mask usage, organizers said.

Other changes include advance purchase admission, parking e-ticketing, and electronic building capacity message boards.

“Snohomish County welcomes some celebration after a year of struggle and sacrifice,” said Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers. “While the Evergreen State Fair may be a bit different this year, we’re looking forward to getting everyone ‘Back in the Saddle Again!’ We have no doubt that our agriculture community, vendors, guests, and Fair family will be excited to have the opportunity enjoy the end of summer festivities the Fair offers.”