MONROE, Washington — The Evergreen State Fair is back for its 111th year with a few new additions.

Event organizers said there will be two new beer and wine gardens and alcohol will be allowed in the grandstand section of the concert venue where Aloe Blacc, Brett Young, and Newsboys are set to perform.

Fair organizers said they hope to keep the tradition alive, sharing the rich agricultural heritage of Snohomish County, artisan goods, carnival rides, food, and entertainment.

Fair-goers can also enjoy a goat milking competition, ax throwing, the Youth Livestock Auction, chicken agility, and many other specialty events.

The Evergreen State Fair takes place from August 22 until September 2. Fair hours are from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. daily. The fair closes at 7 p.m. on September 2, 2019.

Kids age 5 and under and seniors 90 and over get in for free. Other ticket prices vary. For more information, visit the Evergreen State Fair website.

KING