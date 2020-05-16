Everett's Paine Field suspends passenger service from May 22 to August 1

Passenger service at Paine Field will be suspended from May 22 until August 1 for repairs and maintenance while nationwide travel is impacted by coronavirus.

Propeller Airports, which operates the passenger terminal, made the announcement with Snohomish County on Friday.

The company said they decided to temporarily close for planned maintenance and repairs while air travel remains heavily impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

“The travel industry has never faced an economic challenge of this magnitude,” said Brett Smith, CEO of Propeller Airports. “We are going to use this temporary disruption to the advantage of Paine Field and our airline partners by completing necessary infrastructure improvements faster than we would have been able to while the terminal was open and flight operations were taking place.”

The airport said maintenance and ramp repair projects were originally scheduled over a four-month period, while passenger service continued, but they will instead expedite the work.