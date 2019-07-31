EVERETT, Wash. — Forget texting, here's your chance to go the old school route.

Vintage typewriters are back in downtown Everett. From now until August 6, you'll hear the clicking and clacking of typewriter keys throughout the streets of downtown.

It's part of an interactive art installation, triggering a bit of nostalgia. The Word on the Street art project, celebrating the written word, is back for its sixth year.

Librarians come up with a question of the day and encourage people to take a seat and type a response. Some of the responses are posted to the Everett Cultural Arts Facebook page.

Everett Cultural Arts Manager Carol Thomas said the project encourages people to think outside of the box.

"I think the arts are more valuable when people are actually engaged in making their own art, and that's the beauty of Word on the Street and Street Tunes," said Thomas.

Word on the Street leads up to the Street Tunes project, where painted pianos will be placed on the streets of Everett from August 7-27.

Click here for a list of typewriter locations.