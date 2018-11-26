United Airlines announced Monday tickets are on sale for flights from Paine Field in Everett.

The airline will offer two daily flights from Denver and four daily flights from San Francisco beginning March 31, 2019.

"Our new service will conveniently connect customers from the Northern Seattle, Snohomish and Northern King County areas to the world's largest business and leisure destinations with just one stop," Ankit Gupta, United vice president of domestic network planning, said in a statement.

Daily flights will leave Denver at 9:25 a.m. and 7:15 p.m. and will leave Paine field at 6 a.m. and 3:45 p.m., according to tickets available on United’s website.

San Francisco flights will leave California at 11 a.m., 12:45 p.m., 4:15 p.m., and 9:30 p.m. and will leave Paine Field at 6 a.m., 12:10 p.m., 2 p.m., and 7:15 p.m.

Alaska Airlines announced earlier this month it was selling tickets for 18 daily nonstop flights out between Paine Field and eight West Coast cities. Southwest had planned to add five daily flights from Everett, but changed its mind and transferred its slots to Alaska instead.

Paine Field has been home to some general aviation flights, but it's been decades since it last had regular commercial passenger service.

Propellor Airports, the developer of the new two gate terminal, cleared a major regulatory hurdle with the Federal Aviation Administration, paving the way for services to start in 2019. Propellor plans to have 24 daily flights out of the airport.

