United Airlines to suspend service at Everett's Paine Field this fall

United Airlines will suspend service from Denver to Everett this October.

EVERETT, Wash. — United Airlines announced Monday it will suspend service at Paine Field this October after two years of operating at the Everett airport.

In a statement Monday, United Airlines said it has continued to "evaluate and adapt its network based on demand trends." The airline currently operates one daily flight between Denver and Everett. That service will be suspended Oct. 5, 2021.

United will continue to offer nonstop flights to Seattle from Denver, New York/Newark, Houston, Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington, D.C. and San Francisco, according to the airline.

In 2019, United Airlines became the second airline to run commercial passenger service out of Everett following Alaska Airlines' first flights.