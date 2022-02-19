Two killed in wrong-way head-on I-5 crash in Everett; Driver arrested for vehicular homicide

The crash shut down three of the four lanes on Interstate 5 for nearly four hours and backed traffic up for several miles overnight.

EVERETT, Wash — Two people were killed in a wrong-way head-on crash on Interstate 5 overnight in Everett, the Washington State Patrol (WSP) reported.

WSP said the driver of one vehicle crossed the center line into the southbound lanes and struck a northbound vehicle head-on, just after 1 a.m. Saturday. The two people in the northbound vehicle were killed at the scene.

The driver of the southbound vehicle was injured and transported to a hospital. The driver has been charged with suspected DUI and vehicular homicide, according to WSP.

The crash shut down three of the four lanes on the interstate for nearly four hours and backed traffic up for several miles.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.