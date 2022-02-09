Suspect sought in Everett hit-and-run that killed 80-year-old woman

Patti Oman was out for her regular neighborhood walk when she was struck and killed by a driver who fled the scene.

EVERETT, Wash. — Police are asking for the public's help finding the driver who struck and killed an Everett woman and then drove away from the scene.

The family of 80-year-old Patti Oman is asking anyone with information about the crime to come forward.

Oman's niece, Sarah Storm, said her aunt wasn't one to take old age sitting down.

"She was always looking for the next adventure even in her older age," said Storm. "She was thinking of the future in her twilight years and what more she could do. It was like having another mother or grandmother figure. She was amazing."

Oman was hit around 6:30 p.m. the evening of Aug. 15.

The 5400 block of Broadway Avenue in Everett was busy with people heading home for dinner with their families.

Oman was out for her regular walk to the neighborhood convenience store. On her way back, just a few blocks from home, she was hit and killed.

"For something so routine and so normal for her, to have her taken from us is so hard to wrap our heads around," said Storm. "If it had been a few minutes later, with a more responsible person driving by she would have gotten home."

Police are still searching for the person who killed Oman. Investigators have released photos of a suspect and her car.

The suspect is described as a white woman, 40 to 55 years old with dirty blonde hair driving a silver SUV, possibly a Ford Escape, with a partial license plate of BSW4.

The SUV likely has damage to the front passenger side quarter panel as well as a broken passenger side headlight and turn signal.

"To hit a frail, elderly lady and leave her there to die, it kind of dampens my faith in humanity for someone to do that," said Storm.

Oman was one of four sisters, an indigenous Alaskan, and a retired real estate agent.

Even at 80 years old, she felt there was still a lot of living to do -- to the point that she still bought lottery tickets.

She bought one at a convenience store just a few blocks from her home about 15 minutes before she died.

"It's a very cruel irony," said Storm.

Now, Storm and her family are pleading for someone to turn the suspect in, or better yet, for the suspect to take responsibility for what police say she has done.

"I just don't understand," said Storm. "How would you live with yourself after that? How do you do to sleep at night?"