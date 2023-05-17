7 Snohomish County Jail inmates taken to the hospital for suspected fentanyl overdoses

All seven inmates are expected to be ok and were administered multiple doses of Narcan at the facility.

EVERETT, Wash. — Seven inmates of the Snohomish County Jail were taken to the hospital for suspected fentanyl overdoses Wednesday night, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office (SCSO).

A corrections officer noticed an inmate behaving strangely around 7:35 p.m. Wednesday night, according to SCSO. They then began to notice other inmates in the same module behaving in a similar manner which they believed to be a symptom of a fentanyl overdose.

Jail medical staff responded and administered multiple doses of Narcan to a total of seven inmates, according to SCSO. The doses are believed to have saved the inmates' lives, and all seven are expected to recover.

Four have already been discharged from the hospital and will be re-booked into the jail.

Due to the number of patients involved, the incident was upgraded to a multiple casualty incident and South County Fire, Mukilteo Firefighters, Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue, Marysville Fire District and Northwest Ambulance also responded to the scene.

In total, 23 fire and EMS units responded to the scene.

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation into how fentanyl got into the jail.

The module where the inmates were located is on lockdown. The entire jail was on lockdown for around an hour when the inmates were first discovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.