Snohomish County executive wants a fully-funded body cam program

Editor's note: The above video on the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office testing body cameras originally aired on Sept. 3, 2021.

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - All Snohomish County Sheriff's deputies will be wearing body cameras if Executive Dave Somers' budget proposal is approved as is.

His 2022 proposal includes fully funding a body cam program for deputies and rangers.

"To advance our efforts [in the county's law and justice system], I am proposing that Snohomish County fully fund a body camera program for every deputy on the street," Somers said. "I made this commitment last summer because this is one of the best ways to ensure transparency for both law enforcement and the public."

In early September, the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office announced 12 body cameras would be worn by deputies during an initial test program. The cameras, provided by three different vendors, are being worn during a six-week test program by deputies in the violent offender task force, patrol division and the motors unit.

During the test program, deputies are looking at each vendor’s hardware, software and other features to create a requirements list. The requirements list will then be used to select a body camera vendor.

At the time, Sheriff Adam Fortney said having body cameras for every deputy was a "top request in our 2022 budget package."

Purchases are expected to begin next year if the sheriff’s office receives full funding. The sheriff’s office said it could take at least 12 months to roll out the body cameras and the accompanying software.

Somers' 2022 budget proposal focuses on public safety, environmental sustainability, economic development, social justice and community health.

As far as law and justice goes, Somers also wants to begin replacing the Sheriff's Office south precinct, add two new detective positions focused on domestic violence and crimes against children, hire more designated crisis responders, add three crime prevention officers and invest nearly $12 million to reduce the county's law and justice system backlog.