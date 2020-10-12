A $4.3M state grant will help provide shelter for homeless in Everett

Snohomish County leaders plan to spend about $2.4 million of the grant on a new facility in the Everett area to house 50 to 60 people.

Editor's note: The above video previously aired on KING 5 in September 2020 about a homeless camp cleanup in Everett.

EVERETT, Wash. -- A $4.3 million state grant will pay for new initiatives to provide shelter for about 90 homeless people in Snohomish County.

It will chip away at a shelter bed shortage that officials say has swelled during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county plans to spend about $2.4 million of the grant on a new facility in the Everett area to house 50 to 60 people. That will open the way for officials to decommission an emergency shelter downtown.

They plan to use a portion of the grant to build a community of about 20 low-cost shelter units known as “pallet shelters.”

An advocacy group for the homeless has seen an increase in homeless families as a result of the pandemic.

Robert Smiley, founder of The Hand Up Project, based out of Everett, told KING 5 in September that 30% of the homeless people they come across are now made up of families.

"We are running into more families out there that are economically displaced," said Smiley. "They lost their jobs unexpectedly, the money is just not there and now they've got to survive."