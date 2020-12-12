1 death, dozens of COVID-19 cases linked to outbreak at Everett Gospel Mission

In Snohomish County, a surge in cases is impacting the Everett Gospel Mission, where dozens of people tested positive for coronavirus.

Sylvia Anderson, the CEO at the mission, said there were no positive cases identified up until the last week of November. An outbreak was discovered and then turned tragic.

"Unfortunately, somebody did pass away, and so that is very sad because the community at the mission and those who are experiencing homelessness on the street, it is a very tight-knit, close community," Anderson said.

Everett Gospel Mission lost one resident to the virus after an outbreak at the men's shelter. Snohomish County continues to see case counts soar.

"We had one asymptomatic case really early on, and the mission was tested and the staff was tested."

The coronavirus test results revealed a total of 47 people positive, including three staff members, according to Anderson.

Heather Thomas, a spokesperson for Snohomish Health District, said she could confirm there were at least 27 individuals from the Everett Gospel Mission who tested positive. She added that the health district is still going over the test results, and updated numbers, along with more information, will likely be available next week.

"This is an active outbreak investigation, " Thomas wrote in an email Friday afternoon.

Anderson said, "The protocol just really helped us stay on top as much as we could as far as separating the folks who were positives from the folks who were negative."

Residents who tested positive were able to be transferred to the county's isolation and quarantine facility.

"I'm glad that we did not have to create homelessness because there's an outbreak. I think it's very important for people to realize this virus is hitting us all," she said.

Fifteen residents who have recovered are already back at the mission, according to Anderson, who expects the remainder will be back in the building next Friday.

Anderson noted that shelters are providing crucial services for some of the most vulnerable in the community during the pandemic, adding, "We don't want people who are experiencing COVID symptoms or who are asymptomatic moving around our community and not knowing they're sick or that they could potentially make somebody else sick. I just hope people understand that we're part of the community, and we are doing our best to provide a safe place for all in our community."

Due to COVID-19, capacity at Everett Gospel Mission has been reduced from about 120 spaces to 70 spaces to ensure residents can spread out.