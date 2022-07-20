Providence nurses calling for hazard pay to help retention amid staffing shortage

Nurses are asking the Everett City Council for hazard pay amid staffing shortages and also calling on Gov. Jay Inslee and lawmakers to step in.

EVERETT, Wash. — Nurses at Providence Regional Medical Center Everett said they’re dealing with a severe staffing shortage, and they’re asking the community for help.

“I worked 12 and a half hours last night. I had one 15-minute break that whole time,” said Jacque McNeil, a nurse who works in the emergency room and labor and delivery at Providence.

McNeil's experience is the daily reality for ER nurses at Providence as they feel the brunt of staffing shortages made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We've been screaming about inadequate staffing and egregious workload for years, and it seems to have fallen on deaf ears as far as the hospital administration,” said McNeil.

“This is a long-term, complex issue that the industry is working on, however, there are no quick fixes," a Providence spokesperson said in a statement to KING 5.

The hospital went on to highlight the national and statewide shortage, citing a need for 6,100 more nurses in 2021, according to a Washington State Hospital Association survey.

“Hospitals in Washington and nationally continue to rely on temporary staff to fill these gaps, and we are competing in a national market for both permanent and temporary staff."

McNeil left the ER because of the workload, but due to a worsening staffing shortage, she finds herself working there more often than not.

“I had to leave the job that I loved because it felt like it was trying to kill me. I was sick, and I felt miserable,” said McNeil.

Nurses said they’re concerned about patient care and safety.

“We have recliners and beds just filling every hallway, every nook and cranny, every empty corner trying to deliver care, but that care is insufficient when you don't have the tools to work with,” said McNeil.

Due to an influx of patients and not enough staff, the hospital asked only those with a life-threatening emergency to go to the ER.

“If you have an injury or health issue that is less severe, please go to a walk-in clinic, urgent care, contact your primary care physician or seek virtual care,” McNeil said.

A lack of nurses is also causing the hospital to temporarily pause admissions to its pediatric unit.

“Not having that unit means families in that area have to drive all the way down to Seattle to be inpatient,” said Alisa Ortega, a pediatric nurse at Providence.

Ortega said she recently had a child of her own and chose not to give birth at Providence.

She and several other nurses spoke to Everett City Council last week and asked for hazard pay in hopes of keeping the nurses they do have.

“I've seen more nurses start out and leave the field than I ever have before,” Ortega said.

During the meeting, the city’s attorney questioned if the city had the authority to issue hazard pay.

In response, Providence said it provided bonuses and competitive market pay during last year’s contract and didn’t furlough or lay off caregivers during the pandemic.

The statement from Providence went on to say, “Our goal is to address the root causes of staffing rather than continue to work our current staff more.”

“We do so much and to feel so undervalued is just not the best feeling,” said Ortega.

Nurses calling on Gov. Jay Inslee and lawmakers to step in, hoping to revive a bill that died in the legislative session that could implement nurse-to-patient ratios.

Providence said it is seeing progress, and in June saw the highest number of applicants per month so far this year.

In a statement, the hospital said staff is working to recruit and retain more nurses who can work in a pediatric unit in order to accept new patients as soon as possible.

The statement continues: