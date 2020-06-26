Everett port construction remodel project loses $15.5 million grant

The Port of Everett lost $15.5 million in federal funds to make improvements to 58 acres of land on Everett’s waterfront.

EVERETT, Wash. — A Washington state port has lost a crucial chunk of funding over a technicality for a construction and remodeling project of a former paper and pulp mill that closed in 2012.

The U.S. Department of Transportation has rescinded a $15.5 million grant for the Port of Everett’s plan to build a cargo terminal on former Kimberly-Clark waterfront real estate.

The port first applied for the grant last summer and reapplied in May after being told there were too many differences in the acquisition and the grant application. The port reapplied for more than $17 million.