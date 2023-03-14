Everett officer, Snohomish County deputy fatally shoot domestic violence suspect

SWAT members confronted the suspect in the backyard of an Everett home and gave verbal commands before two members shot him. Police said the suspect had two guns.

EVERETT, Wash. — An Everett police officer and a Snohomish County deputy were placed on paid administrative leave after they shot and killed a suspect during a SWAT incident over the weekend.

Everett police responded to a domestic violence call in the 800 block of 91st Place Southwest at about 11:23 p.m. Saturday.

The suspect, a 58-year-old Everett man, was known in the past to have rifles and handguns, according to a statement released Monday from the Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (SMART), which is investigating the police shooting.

Police tried to use a public address system to call the suspect to the street. When he didn’t respond, police considered him a barricaded suspect and called in the Snohomish County Regional 1 SWAT team to assist.

The suspect pointed a gun out the window while officers were negotiating with him, according to SMART. Officers tried to negotiate with the suspect by phone and text as well.

Eventually, the suspect went into the backyard, and five SWAT members gave him verbal commands at about 1:21 a.m., according to SMART. Two SWAT members shot the suspect.

The suspect died at the scene.

SMART said the suspect had two handguns.

No SWAT team members were injured.

The Everett officer who was involved has seven years of service, and the Snohomish County deputy who was involved has nine years of service.