Proposed ordinance would expand Everett's controversial 'no sit, no lie' law

EVERETT, Wash. — The Everett City Council could be expanding its controversial 2021 “no sit, no lie” law which criminalized sitting or laying down in a 10-block stretch of the city.

The council is expected to take up the proposed ordinance, presented earlier this month, during its next meeting on Wednesday.

The existing law prohibits people from laying or sitting down within 10 blocks of the Everett Gospel Mission, punishable with a fine of up to $500 and up to 90 days in jail.

The new ordinance would expand the law to prohibit sitting or lying down near facilities that provide behavioral health, substance abuse, or emergency housing services. The proposed ordinance reads "no person shall sit or lie down upon, or place a blanket, sleeping bag, backpack, chair, mattress, couch, stool, or any similar equipment, item, or furniture upon City property, whether improved or unimproved, within a Service Facility Buffer Zone."

The ”Service Facility Buffer Zone” would be a two-block area designated at the mayor’s discretion, according to the ordinance.

There was a lot of opposition to the existing ordinance when the Everett City Council voted to approve it in 2021. The ordinance came about after repeated complaints from businesses along Smith Avenue. It was tied to the $1 million construction project of 20 tiny homes directly behind the Everett Gospel Mission. It can house up to 30 people.