NB lanes of I-5 in Everett reopen following head-on crash

EVERETT, Wash. — All northbound lanes of Interstate 5 in Everett are now open after a wrong-way driver struck another vehicle Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 9:40 a.m. just south of Broadway at milepost 191. At one point the crash was blocking the four right lanes of I-5 and caused backups past SR 526.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rocky Oliphant said the causing driver was traveling south in the northbound lanes and hit another vehicle head-on.

The causing driver suffered serious injures, and the driver of the vehicle that was hit suffered minor injuries, according to Oliphant.

The freeway reopened just before 11:30 a.m.