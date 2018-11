A new exhibit in Everett will honor veterans from Snohomish County.

The exhibit, located at Snohomish County's Administration West building, lists the names of Snohomish County veterans who died in the line of duty.

The exhibit also lists the names of current employees who have served in the military. Two hundred Snohomish County workers are veterans.

The county veterans put the exhibit together, which permanent and will stay on display in the building.

