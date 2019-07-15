EVERETT, Wash. — With just a few weeks in town, Everett Public Schools' new superintendent, Dr. Ian Saltzman, is already facing some district challenges, including overcrowding.

In his first television interview on the job, Saltzman said he's focused on student morale and getting a grasp on some of the issues facing the district.

Saltzman comes to Everett school district after a 29-year career at the Palm Beach County School District in Florida. He started as a special education teacher, working his way up to principal and then regional superintendent.

Saltzman says he lives and breathes public education and looks forward to hearing from the school community.

"Students are the pulse of the district, so I want to get to know them, and I will always have a forum to hear their voices as well, so I want the students to know to everybody can achieve, and we're in this together," he said.

Saltzman says his focus right now is understanding the ins and outs of the district, including looking at possible solutions to address overcrowding. The Everett school district serves close to 20,000 students and continues to see growth. Even with district boundary lines changing, three high schools will be full.

"First, I have to survey the land, see where the overcrowding is, how it impacts everybody and just talk to our constituents, and hopefully we pass a bond," said Saltzman.

On top of addressing school overcrowding, Saltzman will have to also tackle teacher pay concerns and the school district's budget.