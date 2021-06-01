17 year old Marysville resident shot, later dies in hospital

Detectives are asking for the public's help to piece together the events around the time of the shooting.

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Detective's are asking for the public's help in piecing together the events before and after a shooting that left one Marysville teen dead.

At 8:48 p.m. on Jan. 5, Marysville police responded to a report of gunshots near 116th Street NE.

Officers found a 17-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to his stomach.

The victim was taken to Providence Medical Center in Everett where he later died during surgery.

According to the Marysville Police Department, early indications indicate it was not a random shooting and the suspect is known to the victim.