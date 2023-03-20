Jury selection could wrap up in trial for suspect accused of killing Everett police officer

If convicted, Richard Rotter faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Example video title will go here for this video

EVERETT, Wash. — Opening statements could start as soon as Monday in the trial of a man accused of killing an Everett police officer while he was on duty.

The Snohomish County Prosecutor's Office said jury selection is expected to wrap up Monday morning. The process began on March 14, as a pool of 200 people was whittled down to a dozen. This development comes nearly a year after Everett officer Dan Rocha, 41, was killed in March 2022.

Prosecutors said Rocha saw a man moving guns between two cars outside a Starbucks in March 2022. Rocha approved the man and after a struggle, he was shot three times. The suspect ran over his body and fled before being captured, according to authorities.

Experts at the time said finding an impartial jury was going to be tricky given Rocha's ties to the community and the nature of the crime.

The prosecutor's office said they will have five witnesses Monday afternoon if jury selection is finalized and if opening statements are given.

It's not clear what the witnesses saw and when.