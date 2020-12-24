Icy conditions believed to be the cause of multiple crashes near Everett

Multiple vehicles were involved in two separate crashes on I-5 Thursday morning.

EVERETT, Wash. — Icy conditions are believed to be the cause of multiple crashes near Everett Thursday morning.

Multiple crashes on Interstate 5, as well as connecting ramps, between Everett and Marysville were believed to have been caused by icy roads.

A fatality crash on northbound I-5 near Marine View Drive was among those crashes.

A spokesperson for the Everett Fire Department said the department responded to numerous crashes throughout the morning.

One of the department's trucks was hit on I-5 just after 6 a.m. on southbound I-5. The fire crew was assisting a vehicle that had crashed when another vehicle slid into their truck. No injuries were reported.

The Washington State Department of Transportation reminded drivers to slow down.

ICY CONDITIONS: If you need to be on the road this morning, please be mindful of travel conditions, it's cold and icy out there! #StayAlert and #DriveSafely! https://t.co/M42gnFb37u — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) December 24, 2020

It was a similar story elsewhere, where fog and icy roads made for more hazardous driving conditions.

That included a crash in Mason County, where a vehicle traveling on Skokomish Valley Road left the roadway, breaking a power pole in half.

W Skokomish Valley RD is very icy. A vehicle left the roadway this morning and broke a power pole in half. Power lines are blocking the roadway both directions. Mason Fire have closed the roadway. Many roads around Mason county are very icy. Please slow down ~ 1V102 pic.twitter.com/Af5oYxmqSA — Mason County Sheriff (@MasonCoSheriff) December 24, 2020

In Maple Valley, one person was sent to an area hospital after a two-car crash on eastbound Highway 18 near 224th Street.