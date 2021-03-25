Murder charges filed in 1987 death of Everett firefighter Gary Parks

Elmer Nash Jr., who was 12 at the time of the arson, confessed to starting a fire in 1987 at Everett Community College that killed firefighter Gary Parks.

EVERETT, Wash. — After 34 years, murder charges have been filed in relation to the 1987 fire at Everett Community College (EvCC) that killed firefighter Gary Parks.

The Snohomish County Prosecutor’s Office formally filed first-degree murder charges in Snohomish County Superior Court against 46-year-old Elmer Nash Jr., of Snohomish, after he confessed to starting the fatal fire in the library. During an arraignment Thursday, Nash pleaded guilty to starting the fire.

Nash was 12 years old at the time of the fire.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 7, 2021.

Parks was separated from five other firefighters and became trapped while battling the fire on the morning of February 16, 1987. The fire spread out of control and engulfed the entire building. Parks was unable to escape.

The three-alarm fire destroyed EvCC’s Cascade Hall, damaged the student services offices, cafeteria, student government offices and other areas of the college, causing more than $8 million in damages. EvCC said the fire also destroyed an estimated 48,000 books and 19,000 periodicals, including yearbooks and historical records.

Investigators said several young boys were identified as suspects at the time of the fire, but detectives could not establish probable cause. Detectives believed the suspects entered the library through an open window and deliberately started the fire during a burglary.

Everett Arson Detective Mike Atwood took over the case in 2016 and compiled information that led him to multiple interviews with Nash. During those interviews, investigators said, Nash provided details only someone involved in the fire would know and eventually confessed to starting the fatal fire. Atwood continued with the investigation and also interviewed witnesses Nash confessed to, investigators said.

“Everett Police Department investigators never wavered from their commitment to help bring justice for the Parks family,” said Everett Police Chief Dan Templeman. “We never stopped looking at this case, and I am very proud of Detective Atwood’s work and his relentless pursuit of justice for the family that ultimately led to the identification and charging of a suspect.”

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) responded to the fire to assist local investigators in 1987 and determined the fire was intentionally set. ATF Special Agent Dawn Dodsworth reviewed the case and all available material in 2020 and confirmed the original classification that the fire was intentionally set.

In 1988, Cascade Hall was replaced with the Gary Parks Student Union Building and John Terrey Library Media Center. A memorial for Parks is at the north end of the building named in his honor. An EvCC Foundation scholarship was also created in 2013 in his honor and is awarded to a student enrolled in the college’s Fire Science program, EvCC said.