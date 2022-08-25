Fire at Everett compost facility creates large smoke plume, haze in nearby areas

The Marysville Fire District warned of a smoky haze and smell emanating from the fire.

EVERETT, Wash. — A fire at an Everett composting facility has created a massive smoke plume, impacting nearby areas.

The fire is burning the structure and compost at Cedar Grove Compost at 3600 36th Place NE in Everett.

The Everett Fire Department warned that heavy smoke was coming from the fire, which is impacting the north Everett and south Marysville area.

The Marysville Fire District warned of a smoky haze and a smell in Marysville.

Several Marysville fire units are assisting Everett fire in fighting the blaze.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.