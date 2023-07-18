Seattle front and center as Everett's Paine Field announces name change

Paine Field is western Washington's second-largest airport behind Seattle-Tacoma International.

EVERETT, Wash. — Snohomish County's largest airport will bear the name of a city not located within its territory.

The county announced Tuesday that Paine Field's official name would be Seattle Paine Field International Airport, adding the Emerald City to the title. In a press release, the change will improve the airport's marketing abilities outside of the region and "reinforce its geographic proximity" to Seattle.

“The continued economic health of Paine Field is one of Snohomish County’s top priorities,” said Dave Somers, Snohomish County Executive. “With nearly $60 billion in yearly economic impact and over 150,000 jobs, the airport must continually find new ways to strengthen our marketing and brand. This change will significantly bolster our business attraction and marketing efforts while protecting the historical significance of the Paine Field name.”

Downtown Seattle is about 30 miles from Paine Field, according to the release. The airport has tourist attractions of its own like the Museum of Flight Restoration Center and Future of Flight Aviation Center, which includes a Boeing tour.

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and Seattle Paine Field are far and away the two most popular airports in western Washington, but a consistently expanding population has pushed public officials to advocate for a third larger airport south of King County.

Seattle Paine Field has added some intriguing flights recently, as Alaska Airlines announced a Hawaii route to be offered daily direct from Everett.