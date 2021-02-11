Incumbent Cassie Franklin has strong lead over challenger Steve Oss for Everett mayor

Incumbent Cassie Franklin is facing off against challenger Steve Oss in the general election for Everett Mayor.

EVERETT, Wash. — Incumbent Cassie Franklin leads challenger Steve Oss in the race for Everett mayor after an initial round of votes were released on Nov. 2.

Franklin has captured 74% of the vote so far, and Oss has 26% of the vote.

Franklin has been mayor of Everett since 2018. She says she is focused on community safety, addressing homelessness, addiction, mental illness and crime. Franklin said she will continue to work to create jobs and increase community investments in the city if re-elected.

Franklin has more than 20 years of executive and community leadership, according to her candidate profile.

Oss has never run for office. According to his candidate statement, he has served in the military, owned a coin laundry and, since 1997, has worked for Everett Transit.