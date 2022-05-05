Rise in pedestrian deaths leads to new agreement with city of Everett

The Washington Traffic Safety Commission will help pay for overtime so Everett officers can conduct high visibility traffic safety emphasis patrols in the city.

EVERETT, Wash. — Everett city leaders are working on ways to save lives on city streets as pedestrian deaths continue to rise.

This week, Everett City Council came to an agreement with the Washington Traffic Safety Commission to help pay for overtime for police officers to increase traffic safety emphasis patrols.

"We also need to do everything in our power to ensure that drivers are safe, that they are paying attention, and I think that that's what this will help us do," said Everett Mayor Cassie Franklin.

According to the city, at least seven pedestrians have died across the city in the last year.

Franklin said pedestrian and other traffic fatalities are happening more and more because people are driving distracted.

The city's traffic engineers have been studying areas with high incidences so the city can reduce speed in some areas. Franklin said the city also plans to implement red light cameras in certain places.

"We are taking as many steps as we can to increase pedestrian safety," said Franklin.

Pedestrian safety is why Franklin said high visibility patrols are much needed.

"What we are all seeing is a lot of distracted driving,” said Franklin. “People, unfortunately, on their cell phones not paying attention, or it's people crossing the street in the middle of the night, jaywalking, when they're not in a crosswalk and there's absolutely no visibility.”