Everett reaches $4 million settlement with pharmacies in opioid epidemic lawsuit

EVERETT, Wash. — The City of Everett reached a $4 million settlement with several pharmacies over their contributions to the local opioid crisis: CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, Teva and Allergan.

Everett has faced "sharp rises in drug abuse, addiction and associated illegal conduct as a result of the ongoing opioid epidemic," the city said in a release.

“In the City of Everett, we see the impacts of the opioid epidemic every day and it’s heartbreaking,” said Everett Mayor Cassie Franklin. "I’m glad we can hold these corporations accountable for their part in flooding our streets with highly addictive medications. Though this settlement won’t bring back all those we have lost, it will add resources to address the lasting effects in our community."

Everett also became the first city in the nation to file a suit against Purdue Pharma, the manufacturer of OxyContin, which is still ongoing. Washington state won another $113 million in a separate suit against Purdue Pharma after rejecting the company's original bankruptcy proposal.

Everett got another $4.1 million from Washington state's settlement with distributors McKesson Corp., Cardinal Health Inc. and AmerisourceBergen Drug Corp. Washington state won a total of $518 million from the distributors, who were alleged to have fulfilled orders that should have been flagged as suspicious.