EVERETT, Wash. — Bill Wincksworth had just put up a ladder to start shoveling snow off his car port when it collapsed.

At 80 years old, it could've been devastating.

"Boom! Down it came," he said. "I'm just thankful nobody got hurt."

More than 100 people live in Everett's Creekside Mobile Home Community, all of them senior citizens. Wincksworth's was one of two carports that have come down with a third starting to buckle.

Many of the seniors in the community are unable to shovel their own sidewalks or drive on the snowy roads.

They're asking for help.

"I know other communities need to be sanded and stuff, too, but we're over 55, and that would be great if someone could help us," said resident Sonya Heg.

The Everett Fire Department issued a warning Wednesday about collapsing carports, asking people to check them and look after their neighbors.

Compounding concerns are several hills in the community that make driving difficult and walking nearly impossible for some.

Vickie Cole found out firsthand when she fell this week and hit her head.

"I'm very concerned, because if I had to call an aid unit they might not be able to get down here because of icy roads," she said.

Meantime, people are taking care of one another. Ed Loehr, 76, got a ride from his neighbor, Ricky Fallow, to pick up a prescription.

"This means a lot, because there's a lot of people who can't get out to get their medication, and they just have to stay home," said Loehr. "We just hope we can make it and help one another."

"I had a whole carload today," said Fallow. "I'm just kinda helping out and making sure they're good until tomorrow."

A representative for the property owner told KING 5 News he is in a dispute with the plow company, which apparently pushed snow into peoples' driveways. He said he would dispatch someone to look into the issues as soon as possible.

Neighbors said they need volunteers to clean off car ports and sand their streets. If you can help, contact Heg at incuddlesmemory@gmail.com.

