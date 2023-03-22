1 person killed, officer injured in Everett police shooting

A large police presence has gathered at a Fred Meyer in Everett.

Example video title will go here for this video

EVERETT, Wash — An Everett police officer was shot and transported to the hospital, and a suspect was found deceased on the scene after a police shooting in Everett early Wednesday morning.

At around 3:10 a.m., Everett police responded to a report of a robbery in the 7600 block of Evergreen Way, according to a release from the Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (SMART).

Upon a search for suspects, officers located someone near the 8600 block of Evergreen Way. As an officer approached the scene in his patrol vehicle, the suspect fired multiple shots at the officer, one of which struck the officer in the head.

The suspect fled across the street and was confronted by a second Everett officer. The suspect was shot, and was declared dead at the scene.

The officer was transported to Providence Regional Medical Center, and is in stable condition according to SMART. Everett Fire confirmed Wednesday morning that a fellow officer transported the injured officer to the hospital in a police vehicle.

Three suspects involved in the initial robbery have not been located, and the investigation remains active.

A heavy police presence was gathered at the Fred Meyer gas station off Evergreen Way, and that roadway is closed between East Casino Road and Holly Drive as of 5:45 a.m. due to the police activity.

KING 5 was told the Independent Force Investigations team is responding to the scene, which is standard practice for any shooting involving a law enforcement officer.

A blown-out window of an Everett police car could be seen at the scene.