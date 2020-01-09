Everett police search for shooting suspect after man killed at park

A man in his 50s was fatally shot at Everett's Langus Riverfront Park on Monday afternoon.

Everett Police are searching for a shooting suspect after a man was killed at Langus Riverfront Park on Monday afternoon.

Police reported the shooting after 3 p.m. Monday and said a man in his 50s was found dead at the scene.

A suspect vehicle described as an SUV fled the scene, but police did not provide further details about the vehicle.

Major crimes detectives are responding to the scene. The public is urged to avoid the park and surrounding area of 400 Smith Island Road, on the shore of the Snohomish River.

This is a developing story. Check back for developments on the suspect search.