Everett police patrolling for porch pirates after uptick in package thefts

EVERETT, Wash — With so many people doing their holiday shopping online this year because of the pandemic, porch pirates are on the prowl more than ever.

Diane Fink, of Everett, has been keeping an especially close eye on her neighbors' homes these days because of the rise in package thefts.

"I think it's becoming more and more prevalent," she said. "I'm seeing more posts on our community page about packages being stolen."

According to C+R Research, one in three Amazon Prime shoppers is expected to fall victim to package theft this year. And, the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute reported 1.7 million packages are lost or stolen in the U.S. every day, resulting in $25 Million in losses.

"It's just so frustrating, because you paid for something and then it's gone," said Fink, who was among those hit by thieves.

Now, Everett police are proactively patrolling for porch pirates, putting them on notice that the next package they pick up could come with a big surprise.

During November and December, undercover officers are staking out neighborhoods and placing decoy packages on porches to lure the pirates into their trap. They're also trailing delivery trucks that appear to have unwanted company.

"Sometimes they're following an Amazon truck. They'll follow a postal truck. They see a package being delivered and grab it," said Everett police detective Danny Rabelos. "I even had an Amazon driver that was stealing UPS packages when he was delivering. It's insane."

Rabelos said, right now, it's Christmas every day for thieves, with so many people doing their holiday shopping online.

He said he believes the patrols are a matter of upholding the quality of life for the people of Everett.

"Imagine being that child whose parent can barely afford something and they got you the Lego set you wanted and now you can't have it because somebody stole it," said Rabelos. "Everyone is hurting right now, and we have to stop this."

Diane Fink is now becoming part of solution.

She is working with police by putting decoy packages on her porch, hoping for some holiday cheer in the form of payback.