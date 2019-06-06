Editor's note: The attached video originally aired in 2017 one year after Everett police first started partnering with PAARI.

The Everett Police Department will soon expand its partnership with a national addiction recovery group by embedding an AmeriCorps volunteer with officers.

Everett police was selected last week to be the first department on the west coast to join the new pilot program with Police Assisted Addiction and Recovery Initiative (PAARI).

PAARI, which helps get opioid drug users into treatment and offers scholarships to those without insurance, received a $412,749 grant to expand a pilot program that places AmeriCorps volunteers in police departments. The grant funds 17 full-time volunteers to embed in police departments in nine states.

The program launches later this month.

Everett police have been working with PAARI since 2016. Last year the department helped 11 people get into treatment programs that they wouldn’t have otherwise has access to without using taxpayer dollars.