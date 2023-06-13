Everett police investigating after 2-year-old found overdosing on fentanyl

EVERETT, Wash. — A 2-year-old child was hospitalized after overdosing on fentanyl in Everett on Sunday afternoon.
Everett police confirmed that officers responded to an apartment near Broadway and Howard Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Sunday and found the child overdosing.
Multiple doses of Narcan were administered to the child, who was first taken to Providence Everett before eventually being transferred to Seattle Children's hospital.
The current condition of the child is unknown, and Everett police are still investigating.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.