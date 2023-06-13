Everett police investigating after 2-year-old found overdosing on fentanyl

Multiple doses of Narcan had to be administered to the child.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

EVERETT, Wash. — A 2-year-old child was hospitalized after overdosing on fentanyl in Everett on Sunday afternoon.

Everett police confirmed that officers responded to an apartment near Broadway and Howard Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Sunday and found the child overdosing.

Multiple doses of Narcan were administered to the child, who was first taken to Providence Everett before eventually being transferred to Seattle Children's hospital.

The current condition of the child is unknown, and Everett police are still investigating.