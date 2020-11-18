Everett City Council to vote on police body camera program Wednesday

A grant from the Department of Justice would help fund the majority of start-up costs for 150 body cams.

EVERETT, Wash. — The Everett City Council will vote Wednesday on whether to accept a $300,000 grant from the Department of Justice to help implement a body camera program for the police department.

The decision comes after the Everett Police Department outfitted some officers with body cams as part of a six-month pilot program. The department was expected to study the benefits and calculate expenses during that time.

With the $300,000 grant money, it's estimated the first-year start-up cost for the city would be approximately $55,000. That will fund approximately 150 body cams for officers assigned to the Operations Division.

Annual costs over the next several years would be approximately $270,000.

"The Everett Police Department has been researching and testing [body cams] since December 2019 and has determined that the use of this technology is beneficial and increases accountability and transparency within the community," a project statement reads.