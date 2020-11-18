Everett City Council to vote on police body camera program Wednesday

EVERETT, Wash. — The Everett City Council will vote Wednesday on whether to accept a $300,000 grant from the Department of Justice to help implement a body camera program for the police department.
The decision comes after the Everett Police Department outfitted some officers with body cams as part of a six-month pilot program. The department was expected to study the benefits and calculate expenses during that time.
With the $300,000 grant money, it's estimated the first-year start-up cost for the city would be approximately $55,000. That will fund approximately 150 body cams for officers assigned to the Operations Division.
Annual costs over the next several years would be approximately $270,000.
"The Everett Police Department has been researching and testing [body cams] since December 2019 and has determined that the use of this technology is beneficial and increases accountability and transparency within the community," a project statement reads.
Police Chief Dan Templeman previously said that while the cameras are expensive, the benefits of transparency and mitigation of injuries and liability "make the expenses worth the investment."