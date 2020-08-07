Everett homeless camp on private property growing

The property owner in Everett says he's allowing people to camp on the site while nonprofits help connect people with resources to get them off the street.

EVERETT, Wash. — A homeless camp on private property in Everett continues to grow.

The private lot along Rucker Avenue began allowing people to camp on Sunday and will let people stay through the month of July. Robert Smiley with The Hand Up Project is working with other nonprofits to organize the camp and connect people with resources.

On Monday, an estimated 150 people were staying at the camp. The property owner says he's rented the land to Smiley and The Hand Up Project for the month.

"They want help and they don't know where to go. If you ask half the people in here they want to stop using drugs. And being clean and sober for 32 years I know what that's like," said the property owner, who asked not to be identified.

Nonprofits have been on the site daily registering people and organizing the camp. Angle Resource Connection and Second Chance Foundation provided food, face masks, and tents on Monday.

The property owner says he may be fined by the City of Everett for not having proper permits. He's looking to work with the city and added that the site is not permanent; he plans to develop a senior apartment building on the property in the future.

Neighbors around Rucker Avenue are not happy with the camp.

Kevin Libby, who rents an apartment behind the camp, says neighbors have had to call 911 for noise complaints. He called 911 after he found someone passed out on his front steps.

"Nobody around here is OK. I've talked to the neighbors and even the property owners around here and everyone's mad," Libby said.

The property owner said he's spent time talking to neighbors and businesses upset over the camp and has no intention of asking the campers to move.

"They don't like it because they can see it now. It's fine when they can't see it," said the owner.