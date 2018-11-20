EVERETT, Wash. — Students sang Christmas carols and played football with a frozen turkey to keep warm on a very frosty Tuesday morning.

Kids from Everett High got to school before 5 a.m. to start packaging meals and begin deliveries for the day.

"It's cold, but it makes you feel good to know what we're doing," said senior Megan Low.

"This is going to do a lot of good for our community," McKenna Reed added.

Students delivered Thanksgiving meals to about 1,000 people across Everett. The meals were donated by Safeway and Albertsons.

What makes this event so special is students are providing food for families in their own school.

"To know there are people in my own school in need of food is so sad," Aubrey Davis said.

Her friend and delivery-mate Ruby Sylvester said, "Knowing we can help them out, though, is great,"

As a handful of students piled boxes of food in his kitchen, one recipient said they were overwhelmed by the generosity.

"My daughter goes to school with these kids. It makes my heart feel good. If I could help out, I'd do it myself."

The school collected so much food most people are getting double what they expected.

For Orion Lyonesse, that means she'll have more to share with her neighbors in their low-income apartment building.

"A lot of us don't have relatives in the area, so we get together with each other. We're our own support group," she said. "This is what Thanksgiving ia all about."

"It's important to do things like this," said student Karla Molina. "People need to know that others care."

Students also collected more than $6,000 in cash donations. That money will be given to Everett's St. Vincent De Paul food bank.

