EVERETT, Wash. — Five buildings on Everett High School's campus were affected by flooding caused by heavy rain Monday.

Everett High School is closed Tuesday as crews work to restore impacted classrooms, the school district announced. Several buildings across the district were also impacted.

The high school's gym and locker room, music rooms, first-level classrooms, and theater were affected, according to the school district. Water was also found on the stage of the performing arts center.

Though crews spent Monday evening cleaning up, storm drains in Everett continued to overflow.

On Tuesday afternoon, the school district will determine whether school will resume Wednesday.

The National Weather Service Seattle said an inch of rain fell in just one hour in Everett on Monday evening. Maltby received two inches of rain, according to a weather spotter.

Monday's heavy rain comes after a weekend of wild weather, including 2,200 lightning strikes on Saturday.

Tuesday's forecast calls for showers mixed with sunbreaks. A chance of afternoon thunderstorms continues, before high pressure and warmer temperatures return Wednesday.

See 5 tips for staying safe in thunderstorm, especially getting indoors and staying there at the first signs of an electric storm.