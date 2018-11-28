It's another busy day for Dan Clements and his rolling refugee relief office. The Everett photographer, his wife, and a small village from his church are changing lives.

"These folks came here legally. They're hard-working," Dan said while getting out of his car for another appointment. "They don't want charity. They want to do it on their own. That's kind of the American dream."

That dream is becoming a reality for the Kotok family -- all ten of them.

The Clements have taken the Ukrainian refugees under their wing - mom, dad, and eight kids from 5 to 20 years old.

"It's like all of a sudden getting two adults, children, and eight grandchildren all at once," said Dan.

They've spent countless hours helping get the dad a driver’s license, the kids enrolled in school, the family a bank account, as well as immunizations and rental assistance.

After just two months in America, 18-year-old Iryna is already training to work as a seamstress.

"It's the possibility of pursuing any career my siblings, and I might want here," Iryna said through an interpreter. "It's the availability of schooling and everything else to pursue your dreams."

The family is being helped along by another group of Ukrainian immigrants found entirely by chance.

Ulyana Golonko runs Romashka Bridal in Everett. She and her family arrived in America 19 years ago with $80.

Today, their business is booming.

Ulyana’s son Yuri says it’s his family's duty to help other immigrants succeed in America.

"Navigating the system is very hard work," said Yuri. "We want to show them that it's possible, that you can accomplish things if you just keep striving. We can inspire them to do great things."

Iryna is also attending Edmonds Community College with hopes of becoming a fashion designer.

Dan and his small village hope to make the fabric of America stronger by weaving all of these strands together.

Click here to learn more about hosting an immigrant family in our area.

