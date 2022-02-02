Everett Community College slow to decide fate of childcare center, leaving parents, staff in limbo

Snohomish County offered $3.5 million over ten years to keep the childcare center open, but the community college has not accepted the offer eight weeks later.

EVERETT, Wash. — The Everett Community College Early Learning Center was facing closure earlier this year, but now Snohomish County has offered over $3 million in funding over the next ten years to keep the daycare open.

However, the school has not yet accepted the money or communicated plans for the center's future to staff or students who rely on the childcare.

By all accounts, the early learning center is no run-of-the-mill daycare. All of the teachers have college degrees, many with a master's. Students studying teaching learn in the center's classrooms.

Others at the college get free or reduced childcare while taking classes.

"We do more than just teach kids," said teacher Amanda Portier. "We help families go back to school or find homes. We provide food. What we do here is important."

Just before Thanksgiving, the college announced it planned to close the center this June, citing $700,000 in losses over the past 5 years. The school planned to partner with the YWCA to cut costs, but that would likely also cut the quality of care.

After a story by KING 5 News the school abruptly announced it would "pause" the closure to look for funding to keep it open.

Snohomish County approached the school with a plan to rescue the center, offering $3.47 million in funding over the next ten years.

However, eight weeks later the school has not accepted nor rejected the offer.

Sources within the county say they have been confused by the school's lack of communication -- leaving dozens of teachers and families in limbo.

"It seems a little fishy to me," said Portier. "Why would you not take the money? What is your reasoning for that? It's free money that can help keep this place running that so many people love."

In November, the school's former president, Daria Willis said savings from the partnership with the YWCA would be used to help fund a "one-stop" support shop to aid in student enrollment and retention. Students would be able to register for classes, speak with advisors, and explore financial aid under one roof.

Classified Union President Stephanie Doyle also expressed confusion over the school's lack of action.

"The early learning center has been there for decades," Doyle said. "People depend on that. It's safe. It's a good education, good curriculum. How will the county and the community look at the college if they close down a program that's for children and families and students that are struggling?"

At its pre-COVID peak, the center served 120 largely low-income kids in what is considered a "child care desert."

Like many at the center, staffer Tamra Hill is having a hard time understanding what's going on.

"It is confusing," she said. "I know that people are having a hard time finding childcare. There's a huge need. There's huge waitlists. I know families are struggling to find care. I'm hopeful that they're talking and working things out."

Acting EvCC President Joseph Whalen was not available for an interview, Wednesday, but sent the following statement:

"EvCC is not turning down funding offered by Snohomish County. The college has requested additional information from the county about a definitive, permanent source for the funding. We look forward to getting additional information through our ongoing conversations with the county.

"The college has not made a decision yet about whether to transition management of the ELC to an outside partner. The college paused that decision on Nov. 30, and as of today the decision remains paused.