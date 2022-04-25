Help thwart catalytic converter thieves by getting yours engraved for free in Everett

Project CATCON ID hopes to make it more difficult for suspects to steal and sell the valuable car part.

Example video title will go here for this video

Editor's note: The above video on the rising number of thefts at auto dealerships originally aired March 23, 2022.

EVERETT, Wash. - The city of Everett will be hosting an event April 30 as part of its "Project CATCON ID" to help stem the recent spike in thefts of catalytic converters across western Washington.

In partnership with Sno-Isle Tech and the National Insurance Crime Bureau, Everett will offer 200 vehicles free engravings on their catalytic converters, which makes them more difficult to be sold by thieves. Sno-Isle Tech's Automotive Technology students will be doing the engraving.

In 2020, the number of thefts across the country increased by 325% compared to 2019, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau,

Washington state passed House Bill 1815 in late March, which calls for a workgroup to study possible long-term solutions as well as banning the cash sale of catalytic converters starting July 1. Sellers can only be paid with checks three days after the initial sale under the law passed unanimously by legislators and signed by Gov. Jay Inslee on March 30.

Project CATCON ID engraves the last eight digits of the Vehicle Identification Number on the catalytic converter and highlights it with high temperature paint. This would allow the Everett Police Department to track and recover a stolen catalytic converter.