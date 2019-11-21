EVERETT, Wash. — Everett police are looking for a man who shot four people at an apartment complex at 120 West Casino Road on Thursday morning.

Police responded to a 911 call at 2:45 a.m. and found the four victims inside an apartment.

All four victims were taken to the hospital. One suffered life-threatening injuries, and the conditions of the other three are unknown.

The shooter is described as a man with face tattoos. Police initially said he fled the scene in a red SUV, but they also now believe he could have ran from the apartment complex on foot.

Police said they have several leads and are interviewing witnesses.

They do not believe the public is in danger.