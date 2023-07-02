At least 6 residents displaced in Everett apartment fire

No injuries were reported.

EVERETT, Wash. — At least six people were displaced due to an overnight fire at an apartment complex in Everett early Tuesday morning.

The fire began in the early hours Tuesday at the Marie Anne Terrace Apartments and left five units with smoke or water damage. It began on the second floor before spreading to the first and third floors.

No injuries were reported at the scene, and the Red Cross was on site to assist those who were displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.